Watch: Papua New Guinea PM shares a hug, then touches PM Modi's feet on his arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Papua New Guinea (PNG) for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Sunday, received a warm welcome from PNG Prime Minister James Marape. Welcoming PM Modi at the Port Moresby airport, Marape touched PM Modi's feet on his arrival.

In a video being shared on social media platforms, Papua New Guinea PM can be seen giving a hug to PM Modi and then touching his feet. It must be noted that this is PM Modi's first tour to PNG and also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape seeks blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon latter's arrival in Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/gteYoE9QOm — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

In PNG, PM Modi will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with his counterpart James Marape.

Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour.

He arrived here from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

"I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit (FIPIC)," Modi had said earlier.

FIPIC was launched during his visit to Fiji in 2014.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.

PIC includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Marape and meet Bob Dadae, the Governor General of Papua New Guinea.

(With PTI inputs)

