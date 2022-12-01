Watch! PM Narendra Modi makes way for ambulance amid Ahmedabad roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 50-kilometre in Ahmedabad ahead of Phase 2 polls in Gujarat saw a heartwarming gesture from the PM.

PM Modi made way for an ambulance stuck due to the massive crowds during the heavy deployment for his roadshow in Ahmedabad. In the viral video, one can see Prime Minister's vehicle giving letting an ambulance pass through.

A video was shared by PM Modi that showed two SUVs, part of the Prime Minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to let the ambulance pass.

Modi's convoy was travelling to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad this afternoon.

As per BJP, Modi held the longest-ever 50 km roadshow by an Indian leader in his home state Gujarat, which voted in the first phase of election today. BJP is seeking seventh term in the state. The roadshow that started from Naroda Gam will culminate in Gandhinagar South after making its way through 16 seats namely Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati.

The convoy will stop at 35 points along the way to honour famous personalities, including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train during his second day of Gujarat's visit. He also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

During the first phase of assembly elections in Gujarat 89 assembly seats went for polls. The key seats are Rajkot West, Morbi, Jamnagar North, Katargam, and Khambhalia. Polling for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5 in the second phase. In phase 1, total 788 candidates are running for the 89 seats including 70 women and 339 independents.

In Phase 2, 833 candidates will compete for 93 seats. There are 69 female candidates and 285 independents in the second round.



