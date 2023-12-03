Who is Diya Kumari, the Jaipur princess who won Rajasthan polls by 71,368 votes?

Diya Kumari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Rajsamand Member of Parliament, clinched a victory in Rajasthan's Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat. She defeated her Congress opponent, Sitaram Agarwal, by a substantial margin of 71,368 votes.

The BJP candidate attributed the party's compelling performance in the assembly elections not just in Rajasthan, but also in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She emphasised that the 'Modi magic' resonated throughout these states, steering the saffron party towards power.

"The credit for this win goes to PM Modi, Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji, state leaders and party workers. Modi ji's magic worked in Rajasthan and also MP & Chhattisgarh..." the Lok Sabha MP from Rajsamand said.

The Jaipur royal family member, who won the Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly constituency in Rajasthan by 71,368 votes, also stated that the party will be ready to provide decent administration to the people of the state.

"We will ensure good governance and development in the state. Law and order will be seen in the state now. The top leadership of the party will decide on who will be the CM," said Kumari.

Who is Diya Kumari?

Diya Kumari, the grand-daughter of Man Singh II, the last ruler of the princely state of Jaipur, chose to step into political foray by joining BJP in 2013.

Her political journey began with a victory in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections from the Sawai Madhopur constituency where she defeated Kirodi Lal Meena. The young politician continued her winning streak to enter the Parliament in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, representing the Rajsamand constituency. She secured a riveting win with a colossal margin of 5.51 lakh votes

Her regal ancestry combined with a relatable, down-to-earth character has made her a popular figure among Rajasthanis.

With her advocacy for the environment, education, healthcare, and women's empowerment, the 52-year old has gained political clout. In 2019, she was elected to the government's National Tiger Conservation Commission.

In this election, she campaigned as a "daughter of Jaipur" and a "princess who walks the streets."

The Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest data points toward a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh – three states where the Congress currently holds power.

The saffron party's stronghold sees a clear cut majority in Rajasthan, tallying 114 out of the 200 assembly constituencies with Congress trailing by 43 seats. Chhattisgarh's rhythm is in sync with the dominating BJP beat as well. Out of the 90 assembly seats, the saffron party is leading in 53 constituencies, outdistancing Congress who currently leads in 34 seats.

The BJP was leading in 161 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was leading in 66. The Congress is preparing to depose the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS administration in Telangana in order to seize power in another southern state after Karnataka.

