'Adopt Gujarat model of liquor ban in Bihar': Jitan Ram Manjhi to CM Nitish Kumar

Two days after Gujarat allowed the consumption of alcohol at hotels, restaurants, and clubs in GIFT City, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the Nitish Kumar government should also allow some relaxations in rules on alcohol consumption in the state. He said Bihar should implement "Gujarat's new model of liquor ban" in the state as it would lead to an increase in trade and foreign exchange.

"Bihar is continuously losing revenue. Tourism has taken a hit in the state due to the liquor ban (in 2016). I have said this time and again that consuming limited amounts of alcohol is beneficial for people, including the poor and those from the working class," Manjhi, who served as chief minister from May 2014 to February 2015, said.

Also read: Gujarat govt allows liquor consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors

"I thank the Gujarat government for making such a decision. If the same is done in Bihar, there will be a 10-times increase in foreign exchange," he added.

Manjhi slammed Nitish Kumar, saying made alcohol available in every house from 2005 to 2010 and today he was saying he was against alcohol consumption.

The Bihar government imposed a complete ban on the sale, purchase, consumption, manufacture, and storage of alcohol across the state in 2016.

Earlier on Friday, the Gujarat government, which has banned alcohol in the state, allowed the consumption of alcohol at hotels, restaurants, and clubs offering "wine and dine" service in GIFT City.

All individuals employed in GIFT City and authorised visitors will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages within the designated area. However, hotels and restaurants will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles. This is the first such relaxation in alcohol consumption in Gujarat, which has been a dry state since 1960.

(With inputs from Shashi Bhushan)