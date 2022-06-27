Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

Mohammad Zubair, a fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday under sections 153/295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The arrest is based on tweets detrimental to communal disharmony, after a post a Twitter handle alerted the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, stated DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra.

"Today during the course of investigation of registered at PS-Special Cell u/s 153A/295A IPC alleged Mohammed Zubair was joined in the investigation of the case and after having sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested in the present case. He is being produced before the magistrate for seeking further PC remand for the purpose of the investigation of the case," Malhotra stated.

Earlier, according to a PTI report, an FIR was registered against Zubair at the Khairabad Police Station for calling Hindu seers “hate mongers”.

Additional Superintendent of Police MP Singh told PTI that the case was registered on a complaint lodged by Bhagwan Sharan, the district president of Hindu Sher Sena.

The journalist was booked under sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. At the heart of the matter is a tweet Zubair posted on May 27 tagging Vineet Jain, managing director, Times Group.

“Well done @vineetjaintimes! Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do much better job from News Studios,” he had said in the tweet.

