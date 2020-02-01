Ammonia gas leak at Haldiram's in Noida; 1 dead, 300 evacuated safely

A 42-year-old worker lost his life due to an ammonia gas leak at Haldiram's at Sector 65 in Noida on Saturday. More than 300 others were evacuated safely, officials said.

The leakage was reported around 12:00 pm and cops, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed immediately, they added.

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant, NDRF, said, "The gas leak had occurred through the valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance unit where around 22 people were working and evacuated. One of them was taken to a hospital, where he died later," reports PTI.

More than 300 workers were in the production unit at the time of the incident. They were evacuated immediately and the building was marked isolated, Singh added.

A policeman said, "An alert call was received on emergency 112 service of the police. People were immediately evacuated from the building".

A team of 47 NDRF personnel, along with firefighters and Noida Police officials brought the situation under control by 3:00 pm.

Firefighters diluted the ammonia gas which had got mixed in the air in and around the building, said a Fire Department official. "We sprayed water in the air to neutralise the ammonia. Ammonia solution was also used on the condensers to check the leak. The main gas pipeline has been closed since," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Budget 2020 Speech Live Updates: Budget will boost people's income, enhance purchasing power, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read: Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman pays homage to former FM Arun Jaitley