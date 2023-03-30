Amritpal Singh could surrender before Baisakhi, desperate to enter Amritsar: Report

Khalistan supporter and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh could surrender at the Akal Takht at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, or Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district before Baisakhi eve, India Today reported on Thursday. Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18, was desperate to enter Amritsar for the past 48 hours, intel sources told India Today.

According to the report, Amritpal's family members have suddenly disappeared from their ancestral home in Jallupur Kheda. The family members, according to the sources, were at the Golden Temple for the last two days. The development comes just a day after Amritpal released a video message in which he appealed to the leader of Akal Takh - the highest political institution of Sikhs - to call a 'Sarbat Khalsa' meeting on Baisakhi, which is on April 14.

The fugitive leader reportedly shot the video in UP and got it uploaded from the UK. According to the report, Amritpal stayed at a Jalandhar dera and used its vehicles in a bid to enter Amritsar. He and his aide Papalpreet Singh reached Jalandhar on March 27 and were staying at a dera linked to Takht Huzoor Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded.

The duo used a Toyota Innova vehicle of this dera to reach Hoshiarpur reportedly for an interview with an international channel. However, the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police got the wind of their plan. They started chasing the vehicle, which was stopped at Marnaian village under Mehtiyana police station limits.

While Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh managed to escape in a Maruti Swift car, the police managed to arrest two dera men who were escorting Amritpal Singh in another vehicle, the report said. The registration number of the Toyota Innova, which was used by Amritpal to reportedly travel to Hoshiarpur, was later found to be fake.

Recently, the Jathedar of Akal Takht asked Amritpal Singh to surrender before the police and cooperate with investigation. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Amritpal was keen to surrender on Baisakhi, which is considered an auspicious day for Sikhs.

Sources said that if Akal Takht considers his appeal, the Sarbat Khalsa could be held at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib) or at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Bathinda). The police have tightened security in and around three important Sikh shrines -- the Golden Temple, Takht Damdama Sahib, and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib.

According to intel inputs, Amritpal Singh has been trying to enter Amritsar for the past two days and has been confined to a radius of 10 to 12 kilometres after he escaped from Hoshiarpur. Police can also compel him to surrender, much earlier than Baisakhi, the report said. However, Amritpal in his recent video message has said that he will not surrender.