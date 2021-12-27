Anand Mahindra offers man with no limbs a job, here's why

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was astonished to see the viral video of a disabled man who set a new example of the old saying, "Where there is a will, there is a way."

In a video shared by Mahindra, which has now gone viral, it is seen that a man, despite being a quadruple amputee, is riding a modified vehicle. The video was recorded by a passer-by who can be heard asking questions to the disabled man.



The man can be heard saying, “I have two small children, a wife and old parents.” On being asked the man starts the vehicle and gives a demonstration of how to drive it even without limbs.



Taking to Twitter, the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra applauded the man and wrote: "Received this on my timeline today. Don't know how old it is or where it's from, but I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has."

He tagged his colleague Ram and Mahindra Logistics and wrote, “Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?.”

Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery? pic.twitter.com/w3d63wEtvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021



In reply to the tweet, Mahindra Logistics Ltd wrote, “Sure Anand ! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero.”

Sure Anand ! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero. — Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (@Mahindralog_MLL) December 27, 2021



Soon after sharing it, the video has garnered over 1.5 lakh views and more than 2,000 retweets on Twitter.

The man has been driving the vehicle for 5 years now as heard in the video.

