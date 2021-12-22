Maharashtra man creates three-wheeler out of scrap metal; Mahindra offers him Bolero

This three-wheeler made out of scrap metal and wheels of a worn-down auto rickshaw from Maharashtra might not be all that safe but it has won Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra's heart. Mahindra said that he wants to reward a Bolero in exchange of a creation from that he recently saw on Twitter.

Mahindra said that this creation can also be displayed at the Mahindra Research Valley to inspire up-and-coming entrepreneurs as ‘resourcefulness’ implies doing more with less resources. The Mahindra Group boss, however, said that the local authorities will stop this person sooner or later from plying this vehicle as it violates the norms.

“Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since its flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at Mahindra Research Valley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources,” Mahindra tweeted.

Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources https://t.co/mibZTGjMPp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 22, 2021

The creation that Mahindra talked about came from India’s richest state Maharashtra. It was a rusty three-wheeler made out of scrap metal having a self-made steering and tyres taken from a worn-down auto rickshaw, one of the persons in the video shared by Mahindra can be heard saying. He also said that the three-wheeler was made at a cost of Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000. The two-wheeler is powered by the kick-start mechanism usually found in two-wheelers. Mahindra admired this innovation for “‘more with less’ capabilities of our people.”

Mahindra Group boss shared the 45-second video and tweeted, “This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille.”

This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

Mahindra keeps on sharing innovative solutions or as Indians call it jugaad to solve daily problems. In June last year, the Mumbai-based business tycoon had shared a 43-second video of the cheapest possible tipper truck. In this video shared by Mahindra, a group of people come together and raised the front end of the truck in an attempt to offload logs of wood. Though highly unsafe, Mahindra could not help but “marvel at how our people persevere and manage without resources.”

Got this random video today. Crazy. They’ve made this the cheapest possible tipper truck. Violates all safety& loading regulations. Hugely unsafe for those holding the truck up. Yet I marvel at how our people persevere & manage without resources. pic.twitter.com/wYbzp7KjUT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2020

