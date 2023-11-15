Babar Azam steps down as captain in all formats after Pakistan's World Cup debacle

Facing heat for Pakistan's sub-par performance in the World Cup 2023, Babar Azam has stepped down as skipper in all cricket formats. Babar Azam made the announcement shortly after he met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf in Lahore, Pakistan's Dawn reported.

pic.twitter.com/8hZqS9JH0M

— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 15, 2023

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world," the former skipper said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Azam said that reaching the number one spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but "I would like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey".

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication," he said.

Babar Azam faced massive criticism after Pakistan did not qualify for the semi-final and crashed out of the World Cup 2023. Pakistan could win only 4 of 9 group-stage matches. The Men in Green's defeat against Afghanistan was seen as the turning point as that loss pushed them to the brink of exit.

Dawn reported that footage aired on television showed Babar’s car being hounded by fans as he left the PCB headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium after meeting Ashraf. According to the report, the meeting revolved around the future of Babar’s captaincy. Ashraf also met team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn, and other members of the interim management committee.

Pakistani fans praised Azam for stepping down as captain. "Don't know about the cricket but your good days are starting," said Zainab Mubeen Ul Haq, a social media user.

Don't know about the cricket but your good days are starting INSHA'ALLAH...

We will rise and shine from now on INSHA'ALLAH ⭐✨ — Zainab Mubeen Ul Haq (@ZainabMubeen5) November 15, 2023

"Your captaincy might have been short-lived, but still you managed to achieve so much in such a short span of time. This might be the end of an era of Babar the captain, but this is the begining of a new era of Babar the batsman," said another user.

THANK YOU BABAR...!!



No 1 ODI ranking, 1 WC final, 1 AC final, 1 WC semi, Defeating India in WC.. Your captaincy might have been short-lived, but still you managed to achieve so much is such short span of time.



This might be end of an era of Babar the captain, but this is the… — abdul waqas (@abdulwaqas463) November 15, 2023