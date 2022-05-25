Bharat Bandh: Left parties call all-India protest against price rise

Fuelled by the constant rise in fuel prices, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for a Bharat bandh. The all-India protest is set up against the fuel price surge and lack of employment opportunities which is intended to force the government to bring a stop to the hikes in several products.



The CPIM claimed that over the last year, prices of petroleum products have increased by 70 per cent, vegetables by 20 per cent, cooking oil by 23 per cent, cereals by 8 per cent, and wheat ( the staple diet of Indians) by 14 per cent, making all these products unaffordable. The organisation also claimed that the reported coal shortages are increasing the cost of electricity.

