Govt to sell its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc, say sources

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA ), which met earlier today, has approved selling its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc, government sources have told Business Today TV.

The government hopes to garner Rs 36,000 crore by selling its 29.5 per cent stake in the company.

The Centre and Vedanta (current promoter) had earlier decided to end an arbitration case concerning the second call option demanded by Vedanta in the residual stake sale.