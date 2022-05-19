Biocon Biologics and Viatris launch their third oncology biosimilar in Canada

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of biopharmaceutical major Biocon and Viatris, an American global healthcare company on Thursday launched an oncology biosimilar--Abevmy (bBevacizumab) in Canada.

Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications. Abevmy is a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) (a signalling protein that promotes the growth of new blood vessels) and neutralises its biologic activity. Abevmy (bBevacizumab) inhibits the formation of tumor vasculature, thereby inhibiting tumor growth.

“With the launch of Abevmy, (bBevacizumab), we are adding another biosimilar to our oncology portfolio in Canada, which includes Ogivri (Trastuzumab) and Fulphila (Pegfilgrastim). Abevmy will be an important addition to our existing portfolio and will enable us to expand patient access to another affordable biologic for cancer care,” Matthew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer, Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics, said.

Abevmy follows the launch of our two oncology biosimilars in Canada, Ogivri (bTrastuzumab) in 2019 – the first Trastuzumab approved in the country – and Fulphila (bPegfilgrastim), which was launched in 2020. In addition to the therapeutic area of oncology, Viatris Canada launched Hulio (bAdalimumab) in February 2021 for chronic inflammatory conditions.

“Abevmy is the fourth biosimilar to be offered by Viatris in Canada and our third to support patients living with cancer. Our vast experience in biosimilars has resulted in a substantial oncology portfolio which expands choices for patients across the nation,” Viatris Canada Country Manager David Simpson said.

The Viatris Advocate program is also now available for Abevmy. The program offers support and resources for patients, their caregivers and their healthcare providers. The approval of Abevmy was based on a comprehensive analytical, pre-clinical and clinical program. Abevmy is authorised for use in indications such as Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), locally advanced, Metastatic or Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube and Primary Peritoneal Cancer and Malignant Glioma (WHO Grade IV) – Glioblastoma.

The two formats approved and now available in Canada are: 100 mg/4 mL single-use vial and 400 mg/16 mL single-use vial.

Also Read: CBI court sends Karti Chidambaram's close aide to 4 days of custody

Also Read: Mining leases: SC agrees to hear plea related to probes against Jharkhand CM, others