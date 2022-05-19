CBI court sends Karti Chidambaram's close aide to 4 days of custody

A special CBI Court has sent Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram's close associate S Bhaskar Raman to four days of CBI custody. S Bhaskar Raman had been arrested on Thursday in connection with a bribery and corruption case. S Bhaskar Raman was placed under arrest after searches in Chennai.

The central agency conducted searches at around 10 locations including Karti Chidambaram's residence, Chennai, Mumbai, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Odisha), Mansa (Punjab) and Delhi. Chidambaram's official residence-80 Lodhi Estate-was raided for nearly 5 hours from 10 am to around 3pm.

CBI had conducted these searches in connection with a fresh case registered by the agency over alleged foreign remittances between 2010 to 2014. Karti Chidambaram was allegedly involved in facilitating visas to Chinese workers for a conglomerate in exchange of bribes.

Karti Chidambaram was allegedly paid in crores through false invoices by a firm which made industrial knives, citing consultancy services and Visa work.

The agency got the whiff of this irregularity during INX probe against Chidambaram wherein the CBI recovered documents which showed inward and outward transactions related to Karti Chidambaram. He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for the INX Media and Aircel Maxis case.

Karti Chidambaram is the son of former minister of Finance P. Chidambaram.

(With inputs from Munish Pandey)

