China removes 'missing' defence minister General Li Shangfu

China has removed its 'missing' defence minister General Li Shangfu, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Shangfu became the second top leader to be removed by Xi Jinping. In July, China removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi.

Shangfu, who has been absent from public view for two months, was dismissed as defence minister and state councillor, according to state media.

China also announced that Gang, who was removed as foreign minister in July, was stripped of his state councillor position, Reuters reported.

China's top legislators, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, approved the removal of both leaders, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Beijing has not yet announced any replacement for the sacked defence minister. Li was last seen in public on August 29. Li is reportedly under investigation for suspected corruption related to equipment procurement and development.

Li, who is under US sanctions over Beijing's purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia, is China's shortest-serving defence minister. He was given the job in March this year.

Qin had also served less than a year before he disappeared from public view and was replaced by Wang Yi. While Beijing did not share details about why it removed Qin, the Wall Street Journal reported that the former foreign minister had an extramarital affair when he was ambassador to the United States.

Both Li and Qin were seen by observers of Chinese politics as handpicked by Xi, making their absence after less than a year on the job particularly notable. Both leaders had prominent roles and also served among China's five state councillors, a post outranking a regular minister.

(With inputs from Reuters)