COP26: Delhi’s IGI Airport to achieve ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission' by 2030, says DIAL CEO

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), is set to become Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, much ahead of the IPCC’s 2050 target adopted by all major industries all over the world.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL announced this in a video message displayed by Airport Council International (ACI) in an event during COP26, titled, “Delivering the Net Zero Airport of the Future”.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, displayed the video in a session at the COP26 Action Hub in Glasgow on November 10, 2021. The session, organised jointly by ACI EUROPE and ACI World, showcases the vision and progress of IGIA towards Net Zero carbon emissions (making changes to reduce carbon emissions to the lowest amount – and offsetting as a last resort).

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, “Towards this direction, we have initiated various environmentally sustainable programmes, such as the introduction of TaxiBot, adoption of electric vehicles, etc. We will continue to develop best-in the class infrastructure and provide services using innovative and sustainable technologies.”

DIAL has taken several technologically advanced measures such as the adoption of electric vehicles and taxibots. Taxibot (a semi-robotic vehicle, and is used as a means of taxiing the plane to the runway) at IGIA was introduced in 2019 for commercial operation. It is the first airport in the world to take up this initiative.

