Infographic: What crude crash means for India

US crude oil prices have plunged to historic low, but there may be little impact on fuel rates in India

Crude oil prices have slipped below zero for the first time in history Crude oil prices have slipped below zero for the first time in history

Crude oil prices have slipped below zero for the first time in history as coronavirus-triggered lockdowns hammer energy demand across the world. Unfortunately, India with its limited storage capacity can't take full benefit of the low prices. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the overall impact of the global crude prices on Indian economy

