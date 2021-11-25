Delhi govt reimposes ban on construction activities amid rise in air pollution

The Delhi government on Thursday reimposed ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital as the air pollution levels rose today, environment minister Gopal Rai announced.

"The air pollution levels have risen today as compared to the last 3-4 days. After Supreme Court directions, a ban has been re-imposed on construction and demolition activities in Delhi," Gopal told reporters today.

Moreover, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced, "I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages."

Also Read: Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from 29 November as air quality improves

Last week, the Centre had introduced the ban on construction activities on November 22. However, the ban was lifted in view of improved air quality in Delhi.

On Wednesday, Delhi government had announced that it will reopen schools, colleges from 29 November. Rai had also announced that the national capital has decided to allow the entry of all CNG, electric vehicles into Delhi from 27 November. The entry of all other vehicles will remain banned till 3 December.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Thursday, with the minimum temperature likely to hover around 10 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reading was 387 at 7am on Thursday. On Wednesday, the AQI of the Capital was 361.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.