Delhi Metro Pink Line: Lajpat Nagar-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to open on August 6

The latest addition to the Delhi Metro's intricate network will be operational from August 6. Delhi Metro Pink Line's Lajpat Nagar to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section will be inaugurated by CM Arvind Kejriwal and Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. With this stretch, the total length of Delhi Metro that is operational will increase to 296 km.

The new section of the Delhi Metro Pink Line will be started off at 11:30 am via remote from the Metro Bhawan. Passengers will be able to board metros on this route from 1:00 pm onwards. An official said that there will be 23 trains deployed with a frequency of 5 minutes 12 seconds during peak hours and 5 minutes 45 seconds during non-peak hours.

The new stretch that is part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor has six stations in all - Sir Vishweshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar, with INA and Lajpat Nagar also operating as interchange stations for the Yellow Line and the Violet Line respectively.

This new stretch is expected to take a lot of the heavy traffic away from Delhi's arterial roads. Sarojini Nagar that has a multi-level New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) parking lot is notorious for its traffic snarls. While the parking lot exists, car-owners struggle to find an empty slot there. INA that will work as an interchange station will ease up travel from people commuting to North Delhi and Gurugram. The main Lajpat Nagar road as well as South Extension that has been seeing crippling traffic due to metro construction will experience immense relief from traffic woes.

However, the highlight of this new stretch is that it is going to be a boon for shoppers as it connects four of Delhi's popular markets - INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. These markets are also going to benefit from the metro stations as footfall is expected to increase due to easy access.

With a length of 59 km, Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar is the longest metro route with 38 stations.