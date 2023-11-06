Diwali bonanza: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 7,000 bonus, 46% DA for govt employees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Monday announced a Rs 7,000 Diwali bonus for all state government employees (non-gazetted). He also announced a 46 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, and pensioners.

उत्तर प्रदेश के उत्कर्ष में अपना योगदान कर रहे सभी राज्य कर्मचारियों, सहायता प्राप्त शिक्षण एवं प्राविधिक शिक्षण संस्थाओं, शहरी निकायों, UGC कर्मचारियों, कार्य प्रभारित कर्मचारियों तथा पेंशनरों को मूल वेतन के 46% की दर से महंगाई भत्ता प्रदान किया जाएगा।



इसी प्रकार, सभी राज्य… November 6, 2023

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing.