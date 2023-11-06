scorecardresearch
Diwali bonanza: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 7,000 bonus, 46% DA for govt employees

The chief minister announced a 46 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, and pensioners. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Monday announced a Rs 7,000 Diwali bonus for all state government employees (non-gazetted). He also announced a 46 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, and pensioners. 

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

Published on: Nov 06, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
