Diwali bonanza: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 7,000 bonus, 46% DA for govt employees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Monday announced a Rs 7,000 Diwali bonus for all state government employees (non-gazetted). He also announced a 46 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, and pensioners.
Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing.
