'Double blow for Pakistanis': Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran dedicates trophy to Afghans sent back from Pakistan

After recording the second biggest win in the World Cup 2023, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran dedicated his 'Man of The Match' trophy to those fellow countrymen who were sent back from Pakistan. Afghanistan on Monday defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in a second biggest upset by the Afghans in this World Cup.

In the post-match ceremony, Zadran, who was the highest scorer for Afghanistan and won the player of the game trophy, said he would like to dedicate the award to those Afghans who were sent back from Pakistan.

Pakistan has sent back hundreds of Afghans who were living in the country. Earlier this month, the UK's The Guardian reported that Pakistan had rounded up hundreds of Afghan refugees for deportation.

Zadran's move to dedicate the trophy to his countrymen evoked sharp reactions from social media users. "Dear haters please note. Ibrahim Zadran the MoM has dedicated his award to Afghans who were persecuted and forcibly being sent back from Pakistan to Afghanistan," said Rishi Bagree, a social media user.

Another social media user called Zadran's move another 'blow' to Pakistanis. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran dedicated his Man of the Match award to the Afghani refugees evicted by Pakistan...Double blow to Pakistanis," he said in a tweet.

Another social media user said that Zadran dedicated his trophy to the Afghans who are being forcibly deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan. The user said that Zadran did that in front of Ramiz Raja, former Chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board. "Wohhooooo this is huge."

Hardik Rajgor, another social media user, praised Zadran for dedicating the victory to the refugees who were forcibly sent back from Pakistan to Afghanistan. He, however, lamented that no Indian cricketer has ever talked about the persecution of Hindus in Pakistan.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Afghanistan for their another historic win in the World Cup 2023. "They played a perfect game to beat Pakistan. Naveen, Noor, gurbaz, Zadran,rahmat, shahidi, ye damdaar players hein. please stand up and applaud this historic win."