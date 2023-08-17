'Fault of our...': Himachal CM clarifies after 'blaming' Bihari architects for Shimla destruction

Himachal has seen massive destruction of properties and human lives due to torrential rainfall in the last few days. The death toll from rain-related incidents such as landslides and collapse of buildings rose to 72 on Thursday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu blamed the construction workers from Bihar for the destruction in Shimla, one of the worst-affected districts in the state. "The migrant architects (masons), whom I call 'Bihari architects', come here and construct floor on the floor. We do not have local masons," he said.

The chief minister, however, on Thursday issued a clarification, saying he did not make such remarks. "I did not say anything as such. The people of Bihar were also stuck here. I got them evacuated by helicopters. Around 200 people from Bihar are still stuck here. They are like our brothers. It is the fault of our structural engineering, they are just labourers," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Sukhu said Himachal will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure wrecked by the heavy rains. In an interview with PTI, he said the estimated damage in the two devastating spells of heavy rain – this week and in July – is about Rs 10,000 crore.

Heavy rains this week triggered landslides across the state, blocking roads and bringing down houses. The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. "We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind. It's a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge. But we are not going to back away," he said.

The chief minister, who assumed power last December, said the state government will continue with its vision to make Himachal "self-reliant" in four years and the country's "most prosperous" state in 10 years. "But it will take a year for us to rise from this tragedy," he said. Sukhu laid the blame for the massive damage on the intensity of the rains since Sunday and on the lack of "structural designing" in Himachal.

Buildings obstruct the natural course of water flow at places, and there is little attention paid to designing structures. "The river didn't enter homes, the homes entered the river," he said, adding that climate change could have played a part. "It never rained like this before in Lahaul-Spiti," he said

During the interview, the chief minister indicated there would be new guidelines and tougher implementation of building rules. He cited issues like proper drainage, studying the soil on which buildings are being constructed, and consideration of weight-bearing capacity of floors.