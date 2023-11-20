'First breakthrough achieved': 6-inch pipe reaches workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel, food to be sent

In a first major breakthrough in rescue operations in Uttarkashi, the agencies have successfully installed a six-inch pipe through which food items will be sent to 41 workers trapped inside since November 12. The pipe will also facilitate better ventilation there, said Anshu Manish Khalkho, Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

"We have achieved our first breakthrough, for which we had been trying for the last nine days and was our first priority. A 6-inch pipe has been installed and they (trapped workers) can hear us through it. We will now provide them with food and medical supplies through that pipe," Manish said.

VIDEO | Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: "A six-inch pipe has been laid at the tunnel through which different food items will be sent to trapped workers and it will also facilitate better ventilation there," says NHIDCL director Anshu Manish Khalkho. pic.twitter.com/0PCKjyFvrC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2023

The NHIDCL director said that all the machinery and equipment had been mobilised and would reach the site in a couple of days. "All the preparations are done, like BRO has constructed the road from this (Uttarkashi) side and from the other (Barkot) side. Now, we are just waiting for the machinery," he said, adding that all 41 people are safe.

India Today reported that the officials are planning to send nutritious food in plastic bottles to the trapped workers. The officials consulted medical experts to devise a special diet plan to address the nutritional needs of workers trapped inside for over a week. Today, a supply of moong khichdi will be sent down the pipe to sustain the workers during this critical time.

Rescue authorities have planned a phased approach to provide sustenance to the trapped individuals. Initially, a light meal along with fruits in sealed bottles will be sent through the narrow passage. The officials also announced that a phone equipped with a charger will be sent to maintain communication.

An international team of tunnelling experts arrived at the site on Monday.

An official involved in rescue operations said that installing the pipe was the first achievement. "Now, we have to accomplish the second, which is the most vital one. When they receive food, they'll feel a bit better psychologically, and we will also try to establish communication with them," the official told PTI.

The Silkyara Tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi, is part of the ambitious Char Dham road project of the central government. The under-constructed tunnel collapsed around 5.30 am last Sunday.

Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain on Sunday said that the government had undertaken a five-option action plan to rescue the workers. He said the the area in which the workers are trapped is 8.5 metre high and 2 km long. "This is the built-up portion of the tunnel where concreting work has been done providing safety to the labourers."

The secretary further said that NHIDCL, which is constructing the tunnel, was creating another 6-inch pipeline for food, and drilling of 39 metre out of 60 metre was completed. "Once this tunnel is ready, it will facilitate delivery of more food item," he had said.

