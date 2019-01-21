Flipkart Republic Day sale: From Mi LED smart TV to Xbox One S 1TB, check out some of the top deals

Flipkart Republic Day sale: Homegrown giant, Flipkart is offering several new deals on smartphones, laptops, and more as part of its Republic Day sale. Flipkart Plus members had a head start and had access to these deals ahead of everybody else on January 19. The ongoing sale is offering big savings on smartphones like Realme 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8, Oppo F9, Poco F1, Motorola One Power, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 XL, Asus Zenfone 5Z, and more. The Walmart-owned company has partnered with SBI for the sale to offer 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards. Other offers during the sale include Debit Card EMI, No cost EMI on Credit cards, and exchange offers.

Flipkart's Republic Day sale will also offer additional 20% off everyday from 2 pm to 6 pm. Customers can also get 10 per cent off on Rs 1,450 worth shopping and 15 per cent off on shopping worth Rs 1,950, Buy 3 get 10 per cent off and buy 4 get 15 per cent off, up to 75 per cent off on TVs and Appliances, up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories.

Some of the top picks during Flipkart's Republic Day sale are:

Mi LED Smart TV Pro Series: The Mi LED Smart TV Pro Series 209 edition can be bought for as low as Rs 22,999. The sale would start from 12 pm today. The Pro series TV on sale would be MI LED TV 4X Pro (55 inch) and Mi LED TV 4A Pro (43 inch). There is a no cost EMI option and bank offers for SBI credit card, HSBC credit and debit cards and Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders.

Realme 2 Pro (8GB, 128GB): Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of Realme 2 Pro at Rs 16,990 on Flipkart Republic Day sale. The phone is also available for as low as Rs 13,800 after exchange. The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB): The Oppo F9 can be bought for Rs 12,990 (MRP 21,990) during the Republic Day sale on Flipkart. The phone features 6.3 inch FHD+ Display. The SBI credit card holders can get 10% instant discount on the smartphone.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB: During the Flipkart's republic Day sale, Microsoft's Xbox One S 1 TB with Xbox Starter Bundle can be had for Rs 18,990. The actual price of the console is Rs 30,990. The offer also includes 3 months Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold access. Flipkart is offering Rs 1,500 off on an exchange offer for an old gaming console.

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 laptop: The Flipkart Republic Day sale also has some good news for the gamers. The Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core laptop is available for Rs 49,990 on Flipkart sale. The original price of the laptop is 79,999. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The Nitro 5 comes with a 1TB hard drive and is also light weight. You can exchange your old laptop and get up to Rs. 7,500 as an additional discount.

