'He will hoist flag at home': Congress after PM Modi says will return to Red Fort in 2024

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his independence speech said he will return to Red Fort next year again, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the prime minister's remarks show his 'arrogance' and that he will hoist the flag next year, but at his home. "He (Modi) will hoist the National Flag once again next year. He will do that at his home," Kharges said.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation from Delhi's Red Fort on his second term's last Independence Day. During the speech, the PM said he will present the achievements of the country in his next Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

"Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve, and your success with greater confidence," PM Modi said.

Responding to this, the Congress chief, who skipped the celebrations at Red Fort, said, "Making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, 'I will hoist the flag once again in 2024' is arrogance."

Kharge also said that he was not able to attend the prime minister's address as he had "some eye-related issues". "Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9:20 am as per protocols. Then, I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the Tricolour. So, I could not have reached here (party office) on time as the security was so tight."

Reacting to Kharge's remarks, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress said the same before 2019, but PM Modi came back with a full majority again. He said the people will break the arrogance of the 'Ghamandia' alliance once again.

"Those who are called 'raakshas' by Congress, the public of this democracy who we consider like God blessed and brought the son of a poor family to the Prime Minister's post," he said while speaking to reporters.