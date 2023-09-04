'I respect Sanatan Dharma, do not hurt people's sentiments,' Mamata Banerjee tells Udhayanidhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to respect every religion and not hurt the sentiments of those following Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday compared the Sanatan Dharma with 'dengue' and 'malaria' and said that it should be eradicated. His remarks triggered a massive uproar but he stuck to his words and said that Sanatan Dharma promotes 'castism' and 'inequality' and that it should be removed.

While the Congress has backed Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, a key constituent of the INDIA alliance, today said that she respects Sanatan Dharma and that the DMK leader should also respect all religions. "I have great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu, South India, and Stalin. But my humble respect would be to them - every religion, they have separate sentiments. India is a secular and democratic country. I respect Sanatan Dharma. Because we know Rigaveda, Atharva Veda...it came from upasana, aradhana, bandana."

Banerjee further said Siddhivinayak temple is very popular in Maharashtra and also in the entire country. Similarly, she said, Durga puja is popular and belongs to everyone in the country. "We go to temple, mosque, churches, we should not be involved in any matter which might hurt any section of people." The TMC leader said that Udhayanidhi is a junior so he may not know that. "...but from my side, I can give my view that they have to respect every religion."

#WATCH | On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated', West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu...But my humble request to them, every religion has their separate sentiments...India is a secular… pic.twitter.com/Gak8mV0T92 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that his party condemns such remarks. "Harmony is our culture. We have to respect other religions. The INDIA bloc has no connection with such comments. Whoever he may be, if anyone says something like this, we should condemn such statements," Ghosh said.

Speaking on Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatana dharma' remark, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said his party believed in the Constitution. "We are equal in the eyes of God. My question is who gave the BJP the right to distribute the certificates of 'dharma'. BJP never says anything when the leaders of the parties associated with BJP disrespect lord Shree Ram."

BJP leader and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said," They (DMK) have such kind of thinking in their blood. People of the country will show them what will be eradicated...The country will eradicate dynastic politics."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday targeted the Congress for not taking action against their alliance partners "for anti-Hindu statements". He said Congress was seeking refuge behind the veil of "Freedom of Speech". "Had the said leader made a comment on eradicating Islam or Christianity or any other religion, would Congress have brushed aside the issue as “freedom of speech”? In fact it is now clear that Congress is a key conspirator in the “Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma” gang."

Udhayanidhi today said that whatever he said, he would repeat the same thing again and again. "I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all.”