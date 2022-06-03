IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre launches Women-in-tech program for female founders

As only 24 per cent of women hold executive leadership in tech businesses as per IDC, IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Centre has introduced a 12-week acceleration program for helping female founders to take their startups to the next level.



The 12-week participant-centered accelerator program will be powered by the Department of Science and Technology and will focus on supporting highly innovative and scalable women-led tech ventures. Under this program, the Incubation Centre is aiming to scale 15 women-led technology firms.

Designed for female founders who aspire to acquire the tools, knowledge, and connections to take their startup to the next level, IIM Udaipur says qualifying startups will receive training, mentoring, and technical guidance, as well as introductions to corporate leaders and industry experts, networking opportunities with potential investors, and ongoing advisory support for next 12 months.

Suresh Dhaka, CEO at IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Center says, "The absence of adequate diversity, equality, and inclusivity in the global technology sector, particularly in terms of women's representation, has become a mainstream concern.”

The program is suited for early-stage revenue-generating tech businesses that are based in India and have Indian founders and operations, IIM Udaipur Incubation Center says the woman should be a member of the founder’s team with a significant equity stake or in a position of C-suite leadership. It should be a deep-tech startup that leverages technologies like AI, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, and others are preferred.

