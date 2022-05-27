India Cements Q4 net loss at Rs 10.58 cr, sales down 4%

The India Cements Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.58 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.19 crore during the January-March quarter of 2020-21, India Cements Ltd (ICL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 3.72 per cent to Rs 1,417.62 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,472.45 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

ICL's total expenses were at Rs 1,459.28 crore, up 2.51 per cent in Q4/FY 2022, as against Rs 1,423.42 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, ICL's net profit was down 62.05 per cent at Rs 78.46 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 206.77 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 4,858.35 crore in 2021-22, 7.71 per cent higher than Rs 4,510.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, ICL in a separate filing informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday has approved a dividend of Rs one per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2021-22.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 161.80 on BSE, down 4.51 per cent from the previous close.

