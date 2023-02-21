Karnataka govt transfers IAS Rohini Sindhuri, IPS D Roopa without posting after a public spat

Karnataka Government on Tuesday transferred two senior women bureaucrats IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa, involved in a bitter public spat. The two women officers were transferred without specifying their new posting.

IPS officer and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa D, and IAS officer and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other.

Meanwhile, Sindhuri's husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

The issue began when D Roopa took to social media to share personal pictures of Rohini Sindhuri. She alleged that Sindhuri had violated the service conduct rules by sending her photos to several male IAS officers.

Hitting back, Sindhuri said that the allegations were baseless. She alleged that Roopa is making such comments out of personal hatred.

The quarrel between the two senior officers reached the office of the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, with both of them submitting a petition seeking action against each other, and explaining their stance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said, the Chief Secretary has given direction to both officials verbally and in writing, to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules, and they have agreed to it. "I expect them to follow the rules", he had said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ordered a strict action against both the erring officers.

"We have good officials of high ranking, they are the ones who run the state and the country, but a few such people are bringing a bad name to the whole of the official class. They have to be punished. I have spoken to DG (Director General of Police) and will be speaking to the CS (Chief Secretary); the Chief Minister is also aware of it," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: UPI linked to Singapore’s PayNow: PM Modi hails development, calls it 'new milestone in India-Singapore relations'

Watch | Who is BVR Subrahmanyam, the new NITI Aayog CEO replacing Parameswaran Iyer