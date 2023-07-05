Karnataka: Stones pelted at Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Another incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat has been reported from Karnataka. The Indian Railways on Wednesday said stones were pelted on the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express (20661) at 8.40 am today. The incident happened after the train passed Kadur station and was running between the Kadur-Birur section in Karnataka.

This is the second such incident in a week. Last Saturday, stones were pelted at the Dharwad-Bangalore Vande Bharat train near Davangere Railway station. The outer part of a windowpane in one of the chair cars was damaged. However, no injuries were reported.

The incident happened just days after the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27. PM Modi flagged off the ultra-luxury semi-high speed train, which is second for Karnataka, virtually from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

This was the third time that stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat train in Karnataka. In February, six side windows in two chair cars of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express were damaged in stone-throwing in eastern Bengaluru.

RPF officers have been deployed on the Vande Bharat Express and long-distance trains to prevent such incidents.

In May, some unidentified miscreants targeted the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express train. The railway officials noticed a scratch due to the stone pelting on one of its windowpanes when the train was passing through the Valapattanam area in the district in north Kerala. The railway officials immediately alerted the police suspecting that the stone had been pelted on the train while it was passing through Valapattanam.

Police said that although it is not confirmed that the incident happened exactly at its Valapattanam limit, an investigation had been launched. Railway officials said the incident occurred when the train was passing between Valapattanam and Kannur Chirackal at 3.27 pm. The train was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Kasaragod.

This was the second such incident in Kerala after PM Modi flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. A week before this, some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the train when it was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in Malappuram district.