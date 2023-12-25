'Let's not forget those on borders,' says CJI DY Chandrachud during Christmas celebrations at SC

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday remembered the four personnel from the armed forces who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Addressing the Christmas Day program at the Supreme Court, Chandrachud said, "We lost four members of our armed forces a few days ago. So as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget those on the borders who are spending these cold mornings protecting us and our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration."

Last Thursday, four soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The attack took place at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz around 3:45 pm, officials told news agency PTI.

Sources told India Today TV that the Dhatyar Morh location in Poonch district was chosen by terrorists to attack as the Army vehicles slowed down at this point due to a blind curve and bumpy road.

The terrorists positioned themselves atop a hill at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, from where they fired bullets at the two Army vehicles, sources said.

Terrorists may have done a recee at the attack site where the two Army vehicles -- a truck and a Maruti Gypsy -- were ambushed, sources said. Three or four of them were believed to be involved in the attack. The Army vehicles were ambushed by the terrorists at Dhatyar Morh when they slowed down at the blind curve.



