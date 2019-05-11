Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Here's how to vote without voter ID, check polling booth details

Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will take place on May 12. Voters in the 59 constituencies from 7 states which include Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will be exercising their right to vote in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Polls.

Whether you are a first time voter or not, you must keep in mind certain things before heading out to the polling booth. Primarily, you must ensure that your name is on the voter list without which you will not be able to cast your vote.

However, as a voter, how do you cast your vote without a voter ID card?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed registered voters or citizens who do not have a voter ID card but have their names on the voters' list to cast votes by showing any other photo identity proofs.

Below is a list of photo ID proofs that are accepted by the ECI:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driving License

Service photo ID Cards issued to Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies's employees

Bank/Post Office's Passbooks with attested photograph

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Pension document with a photograph

Here's how to check if an elector's name is on voter list or not, through SMS

Send an SMS to 1950 in the given format-ECI EPIC No- to check if citizen's name is on the polling list. (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card, in other words, Voter ID card)

Example- If voter's EPIC No is 12345678, SMS ECI 12345678 to 1950

How to find your registered polling booth?

Electors can call the helpline number '1950' after adding their respective STD codes to check their polling station.

Voters can visit National Voters' Service Portal's website and enter details like name, DOB, Father's/Husband's name, local consistency to find their polling booth.

Election Commission of India has also set up a voter helpline app for helping registered voters to check their polling station.

Voters can also send an SMS to 1950 in the format- ECIPS *space* EPIC No- for polling booth's location.

Example- If voter's EPIC No is 12345678, SMS ECIPS 12345678 to 1950

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 for 542 parliamentary constituencies is being conducted in a seven-phased manner across the country. Polling for the first phase began on April 11, 2019. The seventh phase will be conducted on May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 6 voting, poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details