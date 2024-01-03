'New Yorkers would be amazed': Ace investor Mark Mobius impressed by Bengaluru's 'spotless' metro

Emerging market guru Mark Mobius, who is bullish on India and recently visited the country, was impressed by Bengaluru's 'spotless' metro and the airport, which he said is one of the most beautiful airports in the world.

The ace investor was recently on a month-long visit to India. During his trip, he visited nine cities including Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both known for thriving technology industry.

"Bengaluru is known as the "Silicon Valley of India" since leading information technology software exporters like Infosys and Wipro are headquartered there," he said in a detailed blog post.

"In order to get to the main train station we took the modern spotless subway with interesting tokens picturing famous places (One of the delightful things about India is the penchant to elaborate and add artistic touches)," Mobius said.

The billionaire then posed for a picture at one metro platform and wrote: "New Yorkers would be amazed by how clean the subway is in Bengaluru!"

Mobius, who in October last year predicted that Sensex would breach the 1 lakh mark in the next five years, said that he was struck by Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. "Leaving Bengaluru I was struck by one of the most beautiful airports in the world," he said.

"Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) built in four years it's spread over a mammoth 255,000 square meters and is designed as a "terminal in a garden" with a bamboo-like motif and greenery everywhere," said the investor and founder of asset management company Mobius Capital Partners.

"Bengaluru's airport is tastefully done," he wrote in the caption of a picture of him taken at the airport.

In his concluding remarks, the billionaire said that given his optimism for India's future, he is often asked about the right time to invest in this market, currently labeled as "overvalued" by some analysts.

"In my view, traditional stock valuation metrics like price/earnings ratios often overlook the future growth potential of many Indian companies," Mobius said, adding that while the current P/E ratios may seem high, they primarily reflect past performance and don't fully capture the prospective rapid growth in earnings, potentially making Indian stocks more attractive in the long term.

The veteran investor said that investment timing should focus on solidly growing companies, as there are always opportunities to find firms that excel regardless of the market's overall state.

