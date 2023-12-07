'No link with China': Health Ministry on detection of 7 cases of 'walking pneumonia' in India

Pneumonia cases in the AIIMS hospital in Delhi have no link to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children in China, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. "The seven cases have been detected as a part of an ongoing study at AIIMS-Delhi in the six months (April to September 2023) and are no cause for worry," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement comes hours after reports surfaced, saying the AIIMS hospital in Delhi had detected seven positive samples of Mycoplasma pneumonia or ‘walking pneumonia’ from April 1 to September 30 this year. Some reports claimed that these cases were connected with the respiratory illness in China.

The ministry, however, said the report was "ill-informed and provides misleading information". "These seven cases have no link whatsoever to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children reported from some parts of the world, including China," the ministry said.

"Since January 2023 till date, no mycoplasma pneumonia was detected in the 611 samples tested at the Department of Microbiology, AIIMS Delhi as a part ICMR's multiple respiratory pathogen surveillance, which included mainly severe acute respiratory illness (SARI, which comprised about 95% of these cases) by real-time PCR," it said.

Mycoplasma pneumonia is the commonest bacterial cause of community-acquired pneumonia. It is the reason for nearly 15-30 per cent of all such infections. Such a surge has not been reported from any part of India. The ministry said it was in touch with state health authorities and was keeping a close watch on the situation on an everyday basis.

In the last few weeks, China witnessed a surge in pneumonia cases in some provinces including Beijing. Following this surge, the Centre earlier sent an advisory to all states to review the hospital preparedness and take samples.

