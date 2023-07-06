OceanGate suspends expeditions after Titanic submarine implosion

OceanGate, the US-based company that managed the ill-fated Titanic tourist submarine, has suspended all exploration and commercial operations, according to its website. "OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations," a banner on the website said. OceanGate had planned two expeditions to see the wreck of Titanic for June 2024, its website showed.

The suspension of expeditions came after over two weeks after OceanGate's tourist submarine exploded, killing all five on board including the CEO of OceanGate. US and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause of what they described as a "catastrophic implosion", which killed all five people aboard and raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.

The US Coast Guard last week recovered presumed human remains and debris from the submersible, Titan, after searching the ocean floor. Examination of the debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the implosion. The Titan lost contact with its support vessel during its descent on June 18. Its remains were found four days later, littering the seabed about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic wreck.

(With inputs from Reuters)