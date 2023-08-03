Pakistan's Seema Haider set to play RAW agent in Indian movie, film director takes audition

Pakistani national Seema Haider is set to play the role of a RAW officer in an upcoming movie 'A Tailor Murder Story', based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. A team from Jani Firefox Production House, which is making the film, met Haider in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Haider, who is already married to Ghulam Haider and has four children with him, illegally entered India via Nepal on May 13 to be with Sachin Meena, whom she met while playing the online game PUBG. Seema has come under the scanner for her possible links with Pakistan Army and its spy wing ISI.

Recently, India Today reported that Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were facing difficulties after they moved to a new house in Greater Noida has surfaced. The couple is struggling to make ends meet as they have been facing shortages of food and other necessary items, the report said. Seema and Sachin are facing tough times as they don't have any jobs.

Master Swaraj, National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti, said Sachin and Seema had moved to a new place but had been facing problems as they were trapped in their own home. He said that a long queue of media personnel constantly waited outside their house, making it difficult for them to step outside and purchase items of daily use. "The couple told me that we are constantly under the radar of police," the farmer leader said.

Jani Firefox Production House's Amit Jani said that approached Seema after knowing that she was looking for work and held a long talk before proceeding to go with her. "I visited her residence last evening and formally inducted her into the project. We will start filming Seema's portions in the month of September which will be extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh. I can't reveal much for now but her role is very intensive and dark," he said while speaking to Deccan Herald.