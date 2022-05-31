PAYBACK partners with Apollo Pharmacy

Indian multi-brand loyalty program PAYBACK India and a BharatPe company, on Tuesday announced a strategic alliance with Apollo Pharmacy.

The company announced that this partnership will enable PAYBACK to further augment customer engagement across its over 100-million-member base as well as help the brand acquire new customers across 4500 Apollo Pharmacy outlets.



Eligible PAYBACK members will be able to earn points on their purchases at Apollo Pharmacy outlets. All members will be able to redeem their accumulated loyalty points at Apollo Pharmacy outlets to enjoy discounted billing.

“As part of our next growth strategy to strengthen partner network, we are committed to expand into newer verticals as well as aggressively focus on the high-frequency categories. Pharmacy is an unexplored sector from a coalition loyalty standpoint. At PAYBACK India, we have a customer first philosophy and have always focused on superior customer engagement, experience and rewards,” Rijish Raghavan, CEO, PAYBACK India, said.

“This partnership will further propel our objective of providing our members with avenues to accelerate accumulation of reward points and save money on their purchases by seamlessly redeeming their accumulated points,” he said.

The company said that Apollo Pharmacy will get access to PAYBACK’s large member base and PAYBACK will deepen member engagement at a frequent consumer spend partner for earning and redemption of points. Additionally, Apollo Pharmacy will be able to leverage customer insights collated by PAYBACK to facilitate upselling, cross-selling, new customer acquisition and retention.

“This partnership brings together the largest multi brand loyalty program and India’s largest pharmacy chain. With evolving consumer behavior, it is necessary that our consumers have choice not only in terms of product and services inside the store but also in terms of payments. As footfalls across all regions improve, we will see more and more consumers seek value in their purchases. The option to save money on their medicine purchases will be very helpful to them,” P Jayakumar, CEO, Apollo Pharmacy, said.

PAYBACK India is loyalty program, designed to engage with customers and reward them for their purchases with loyalty points that can be redeemed later. Currently, PAYBACK members can earn points at over 100 brands – instore and online and redeem them for select brand partners or for products and vouchers from leading brands. The partners of PAYBACK India include renowned brands from multiple industries including retail, fuel, banking, payments, entertainment, hospitality and travel. Some of its key partners include HPCL, BookMyShow, Thomas Cook India, Amazon, Flipkart and many more.

