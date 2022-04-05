PhonePe to double its employee count by December 2022

Digital payment platform PhonePe today announced that it will double its total employee strength by the end of December 2022. The company is planning to hire for roles in Engineering, Product, Analytics, Business Development, and Sales departments. There are about 2800 open job positions that the company is planning to fill in the next 12 months across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the rest of the country, the company stated.

Manmeet Sandhu, Head of HR at PhonePe said, “We are building a long-term sustainable organization, anchored on technology, and unlocking value for all. We’re proud that PhonePe has emerged as the employer of choice for smart, ambitious people who are keen on creating outsized impact. The company offers the opportunity for people to learn and grow by getting to work on some of the most complex problems in the industry."

The company recently announced the launch of Mothers@PhonePe aimed at providing flexibility to mothers so they can come back to the workforce when they are ready. It also launched Parents@PhonePe, a parallel program that covers secondary caregivers, thus promoting a more balanced distribution of responsibilities among new parents.

The company has seen an increased representation of women in leadership roles, as well as more hires from LGBTQI community and persons with disability, PhonePe mentioned in a statement.



