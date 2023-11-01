'Remarkable feat': Nitin Gadkari on completion of 4-lane project on Udhampur-Ramban highway; see stunning pics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been on a mission to transform the country's highway connectivity, on Wednesday said the construction of a 4-lane project on the Udhampur-Ramban section had been completed. He shared four pictures of the highway snaking through the hills and passing by a river.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, we have successfully completed the construction of the Ramban viaduct, a remarkable feat spanning a length of 1.08 kilometers with 4 lanes," he said in a post on X.

The project, built at a cost of Rs 328 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the National Highway-44. This viaduct is composed of 26 spans and employs a combination of concrete and steel girders in its structural design. "Its completion significantly alleviates traffic congestion in Ramban Bazar, facilitating the smoother flow of vehicles," Gadkari said.

The minister said that this "monumental achievement" not only propels regional economic prosperity but also augments its allure as a top-tier tourist haven.

In April this year, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said that to ease the travel between Jammu and Srinagar, 3 corridors were being built at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore. Under this, the first corridor from Jammu to Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal and further to Srinagar includes the section from Srinagar to Banihal. The 4-lane road of 250 km in length is being built at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore. Out of this, 4-laning of 210 km route has been completed, including 10 tunnels of 21.5 km, the ministry said.

With the construction of this route, there would be all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Travel time from Srinagar to Jammu will reduce from 9-10 hours to 4-5 hours, the statement said, adding that a carriageway of 40 km 4-lane road between Ramban and Banihal would be completed by June 2024 which would provide relief to the commuters of Srinagar.