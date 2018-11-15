Sarkar Box Office Collection: Vijay-starrer among top 10 Indian films of 2018, breaks record of Raazi, Gold

Vijay's Sarkar has been setting the box office on fire with its record collections. The film has managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie has earned Rs 217.13 crore to become a member of the Rs 200 crore club, which includes seven films from the region including Kabali, Enthiran, I, Baahubali1 and 2, Mersal, and Rangasthalam.

Sarkar has also made its place among the top 10 highest grossing Indian movies of 2018 following Deepika - Ranveer's Padmaavat, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Salman's Race 3, Rani Mukherji's Hichki and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2. Sarkar has also managed to smash the record of Aamir Khan's big Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan. After earning Rs 50 crore on the opening day, earnings of Aamir's film declined from the second day. A week later it has managed to collect Rs 137.55 crore.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Sarkar stars Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in leading roles. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Bollywood films like Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Akshay Kumar's Gold.

Sarkar has also seen huge collections in countries like Australia, New Zealand, UK and France. Sarkar has also received a record-breaking opening at the Malaysian box office. The movie shattered the first-weekend record of the actor's previous release Mersal.

(Edited By Vivek Dubey)