Slovakia taps BLS for global visa centre network in 80+ countries

BLS International Services has secured a major five-year global contract from the Slovak Republic to operate Visa Application Centres (VACs) across more than 80 countries. The deal, announced Tuesday, expands BLS’s consular services footprint worldwide, covering regions from South America to Europe, Africa, and beyond. The company will now oversee the setup and management of VACs equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced technology, and multilingual staff, all designed to enhance and secure the visa application process.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS, commented on the win, saying, “This contract reflects our expanding global footprint and underscores the service quality and governance standards that governments worldwide rely on.”