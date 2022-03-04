Spin legend Shane Warne passes away: Cricket fraternity in shock, pays tribute

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 from a "suspected heart attack", reported Fox Sports on Friday. Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, having retired as Test cricket's second most prolific wicket-taker.

The cricket fraternity is shocked at the sudden passing away of the Australian spinner and condolences for him and his family have started to pour in.

Virendra Sehwag was among the first ones to pay his tributes to Warne's passing. "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," wrote former Indian cricketer on Twitter.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.

While former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar wrote, "Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer."

"Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!," wrote Ajinkya Rahane about Shane Warne.

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket," wrote Sir Vivian Richards.

"The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him," wrote Shahid Afridi.

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Former Indian cricket team captain Kris Srikkanth wrote, "Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace."

Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace.

Extremely sad day for cricket. An all time great and a modern day legend, Shane Warne has passed away. Tweeted in the morning about passing away of Rodney Marsh, and a few hours later , the great man has passed. Prayers for the soul and condolences to his loved ones. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 4, 2022

Terribly shocked and saddened to hear the news of legendary spinner Shane Warne passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti 🙏 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

Warne was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the 1994 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. He was the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 1997 (Notional Winner).

In 2000, he was selected by a panel of cricket experts as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet, and the only one still playing at the time. He officially retired from all formats of cricket in July 2013.

