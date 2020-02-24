Trump top trending topic among Indian Twitteratis; 'GoBackTrump' tweeted 83,000 times

POTUS Donald Trump is on a two day visit to India, and Twitterati did not let the opportunity go. Trump was one of the top-trending topics on the micro-blogging site on Monday. However, not everyone were welcoming of the President. 'GoBackTrump' was one of the top trends during the Namaste Trump event. A total of 83.1k tweets have mentioned the hashtag. Those who criticised Trump used this hashtag to put forward their reservations against the POTUS' policies and took to denouncing the trip.

#TrumpInIndia was the most trending hashtag during the start of the event but eventually slid to the second position with 82k tweets. The visit marked Donald Trump's first visit to the country.

Donald Trump visited the Motera Stadium to attend the 'NamasteTrump' event. The hashtag based on the event itself, #NamasteyTrump was trending on third with 70.8k tweets.

A lot of users also took to Twitter to welcome the US President. A total of 52.6k tweets celebrated his trip with the hashtag #IndiaWelcomesTrump. Indians on twitter were positive and tweeted about their expectations of a future where India and USA share better relations.

Motera Stadium is the largest cricket stadium currently and cricketing fans have been excited about it. This along with NamasteTrump put a spotlight on the city. #Ahmedabad made its appearance in Twitter's trending list with 12.7k tweets.

