Weather update today: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Delhi-NCR; schools shut in Noida, Ghaziabad

Heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during the next 2 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Delhi too is expected to receive moderate to isolated heavy rainfall on Monday, with a yellow alert issued for all the districts. Delhi and NCR have witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days leading to massive traffic jams and waterlogging in parts of the capital city, Noida, and Gurugram.



The weather office has issued a red, orange, and yellow alert for most districts of Uttar Pradesh for Monday. A yellow alert has been sounded for Noida and Ghaziabad. The IMD in its latest update said that rain and thunderstorms are likely to strike parts of the state from October 9-12. "Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9-12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," it said.



Uttar Pradesh has shut schools in Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur from Classes 1 to 12 on Monday on account of excessive rainfall. In UP, the IMD has issued a red alert for seven districts/cities - Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, and Raebareli. These regions have received heavy rainfall in the past few days.



Kanpur Dehat ADM Jagadamba Prasad Gupta on Sunday said that two persons and more than eight animals had been killed due to lightning strikes in the district the previous day.



The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall in southern states. It said a heavy rainfall spell is expected over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 24 hours.

As per the forecast, fairly widespread to isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from 10th to 13th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 12th and 13th; north interior Karnataka on 10th and 11th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th-11th and over Kerala on 10th October 2022.

