Women participation in labour force rises to 30% in 2019-20; unemployment rate down to 4.2%: Govt

The labour force participation rate (LPFR) for women rose to 30 per cent in 2019-20 from 24.5 per cent in 2018-19, while unemployment rate declined to 4.2 per cent during the year, the Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday.



Besides, women's share in the total employment generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MNREGS) increased from 145.35 crore person days in the financial year 2019-20 to around 207 crore person days in financial year 2020-21, the government said.



In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for labour and employment Rameshwar Teli said as per the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO), LFPR for women increased from 24.5 per cent in 2018-19 to 30 per cent in 2019-20.



Besides, the unemployment rate for women fell to 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 from 5.1 per cent in 2018-19.



The minister mentioned some of the initiatives taken by the government to improve women's participation in the labour force, including incorporating a number of protective provisions in the labour laws for creating congenial work environment for women workers.



"These include enhancement in paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, provision for mandatory creche facility in the establishments having 50 or more employees, permitting women workers in the night shifts with adequate safety measures, etc.," Teli said.



The government is also providing training to women through a network of women industrial training institutes, national vocational training institutes and regional vocational training institutes in order to enhance the employability of female workers, he said.



As per the information provided, LPFR for women in age group of over 15 years in 2019-20 was the highest in Himachal Pradesh at 65 per cent, followed by Sikkim (59.4 per cent), Chhattisgarh (53.1 per cent), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (52.3 per cent), Ladakh (51.1 per cent).

