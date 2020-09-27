Farmers playing major role in building 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat': PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat today, urged people not to forget 'Do Gaj Ki Doori'. India continues to record the maximum number of coronavirus cases across the world, with the tally nearing 60 lakh. The Prime Minister said the coronavirus crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer. The Mann Ki Baat is aired on the last Sunday every month.

Here are the key highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech.

History of stories is as ancient as human civilisation itself, said PM Modi. "Where there is a soul, there is a story," he added. In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling, he said, adding that Indians are proud to be denizens of land that nurtured the tradition of Hitopadesha and Panchatantra. "I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 and 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in the form of stories," he added.

PM Modi talked about people who are working in the direction of story-telling. "I got to know about websites like gaathastory.in, which is run by Amar Vyas along with others. Vyas did his MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad and went abroad to work. He came back and lives in Bengaluru," said the PM, adding that Vyas takes time from his schedule and works in the field of telling stories. "He has also done efforts to popularise stories from rural India. People like Vaishali Vyavahare Deshpande are also popularising Marathi language across the world," the PM said.

PM Modi requested people to take time for story-telling. "This will be a wonderful experience. The same way, highlight stories relating to the great women and men who have made India proud," he said.

PM Modi said India is proud of its farmers. "It's a well-known saying in India that those who are connected to roots emerge stronger during tough times. During these tough times of coronavirus, India's farmers have shown the way and their true potential."

Farmers are playing a major role in the efforts to build India 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'. "India's agriculture industry, farmers and villages are the basis of India's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat dream. If they are strong, only then India's foundation will be stronger, says PM Modi." Many farmers keep telling me how they are adopting new farming techniques and the agriculture industry is changing, he said.

In recent times, the agricultural sectors have freed themselves from many shackles, said the PM. "Attempts were made to bust many myths. Farmers tell me how new dimensions are being added to agriculture, how farming is changing. I want to share here what they have shared with me," he added.

Giving examples of progressive farmers from Haryana, PM Modi said a farmer named Kanvar Chauhan from Sonipat, Haryana, told him how the exclusion of fruits and vegetables from the APMC Act in 2014 helped them sell the harvest to anyone they wished. This helped the entire area to flourish. "Today, the village farmers are earning Rs 3 lakh/hectare by doing sweet corn and baby corn farming. Not only this, the village people are using the net house and poly house to produce different varieties of tomato and cucumber to earn Rs 10-12 lakh/hectare."

PM Modi said that had we followed the essence of Bapu's economic philosophy, we would never have to be working to build an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat now. "It would have happened much earlier," he added. "Bapu's life tells us that we should work in such a way that it benefits even the poorest of people in the country," said Modi.

PM Modi also paid tributes to freedom fighters and India's great leaders who served the nation, including Vijayaraje Scindia, Loknayak JP, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhagat Singh.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi hails farmers' resolve during COVID-19; pushes for self-reliant India

Also read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi pushes for a self-reliant India, urges startups to make toys locally