Ex-minister, BJP leader Jaswant Singh passes away at 82; PM expresses condolences

Former Union minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away at the age of 82 in Delhi today. Singh had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He had been in and out of the hospital and was admitted again in June this year.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon'ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said in a statement.

Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away, it added. His funeral will take place later today at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, family sources said.

A retired officer of the Indian Army and a former cabinet minister, Jaswant Singh was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He served as a member of either of the Houses for almost continuously between 1980 and 2014. He served the nation through various roles, including as the defence minister.

Expressing condolences over Jaswant Singh's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he served the nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. "During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," Modi added.

The Prime Minister said he will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. "He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the PM added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he's deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh. "He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," Singh tweeted.

He added that he would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and a stellar record in service to the nation. "He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," said the defence minister.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled Singh's death. "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji," Gehlot tweeted.

With PTI inputs