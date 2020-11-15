Anand Mahindra's 'SundayFunday' post on marriage will leave you in splits

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, who's known for witty and often inspirational social media posts, came up with a hilarious post on 'marriage' on Sunday, which had him in stitches. The tycoon shared an ant's picture on his Twitter account, which said: "A single ant can live to be 29 years old".

Responding to the photo, a user named Amol Bharate had a rather unusual take on the picture when he asked: "What about a married one?"

Terming it (the comment on the picture) as one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage, Mahindra said his gut is still hurting from how hard he laughed. "My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a 'technical clarification' which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard... #SundayFunday," he tweeted.

"Married ants have the risk of their biggest ever IPOs in the world shut down," commented one user.

"They die early," commented another user.

"See Anand Sir, we Indians always have ideas out of the box. Was he asking for the marriage of ants or himself," wrote a Twitter user.

"That depends... if the 'married one' is very industrious, then it has a long way to go ..," commented a women user.

"I doubt if it will have the motivation to live 29 years anyway," came a comment from another user.

Mahindra has over 8.2 million followers on Twitter and can often be seen engaging with his followers via funny and witty posts.

