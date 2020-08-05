Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Here are first visuals of Ram Lalla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ground-breaking ceremony. Here are the latest pictures of the Ram Lalla.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Lalla Mandir at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will begin shortly. PM Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event.

The Bhoomi Pujan is crucial the construction work for the grand Ram Temple will begin in Ayodhya after this ceremony. The architectural design of the temple has already been released by the government.

The entire ceremony will be six-hour-long, starting at 8 AM and continuing till 2 PM. The actual Bhumi Pujan will begin at 12:30 PM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:40 PM.

The Ram Lalla Mandir will be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore and the construction work will be finished in 3.5 years.

