Obama says Rahul Gandhi 'lacks aptitude and passion'; Twitterati react

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | November 13, 2020 | Updated 19:05 IST
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Barack Obama (Picture Courtesy: Twitter @RahulGandhi)

Former United States President, Barack Obama's new book, "A Promised Land" has drawn eyes in the West as well in India, for Obama has mentioned Gandhi scion and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi in his memoirs.

The memoirs include Obama's impressions of several American and world leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Vladimir Putin.

Obama described Gandhi as a person having a "nervous, unformed quality" about him, "like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to master the subject."

The remark has stirred many reactions on Twitter, with some taking digs at Gandhi and other condemning it.

Pritish Nandy, filmmaker, journalist and former parliamentarian said on his Twitter, "I'm not exactly a @RahulGandhi fan. But frankly I see nothing wrong in what @BarackObama said. It's a honest appraisal and not in the least critical of Rahul. Obama has not 'criticised' Rahul Gandhi, he has secretly helped him, read how."

While opposition party leaders and voters mocked Gandhi, loyalists criticised Obama for his verdict on him. Archana Dalmia a Congress Grievance cell Chairperson said, "We don't need a @BarackObama to pass a judgment on "Our Leader" @RahulGandhi!"

Looks like there's a virtual tug of war of words going on Twitter now. Here are some more tweets: -

