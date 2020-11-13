Obama says Rahul Gandhi 'lacks aptitude and passion'; Twitterati react

Former United States President, Barack Obama's new book, "A Promised Land" has drawn eyes in the West as well in India, for Obama has mentioned Gandhi scion and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi in his memoirs.

The memoirs include Obama's impressions of several American and world leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Vladimir Putin.

Obama described Gandhi as a person having a "nervous, unformed quality" about him, "like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to master the subject."

The remark has stirred many reactions on Twitter, with some taking digs at Gandhi and other condemning it.

Pritish Nandy, filmmaker, journalist and former parliamentarian said on his Twitter, "I'm not exactly a @RahulGandhi fan. But frankly I see nothing wrong in what @BarackObama said. It's a honest appraisal and not in the least critical of Rahul. Obama has not 'criticised' Rahul Gandhi, he has secretly helped him, read how."

Iâm not exactly a @RahulGandhi fan. But frankly I see nothing wrong in what @BarackObama said. Itâs a honest appraisal and not in the least critical of Rahul.



Obama has not 'criticised' Rahul Gandhi, he has secretly helped him, read how https://t.co/HmSZ1hcXyJ via OpIndia_com â Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) November 13, 2020

While opposition party leaders and voters mocked Gandhi, loyalists criticised Obama for his verdict on him. Archana Dalmia a Congress Grievance cell Chairperson said, "We don't need a @BarackObama to pass a judgment on "Our Leader" @RahulGandhi!"

We donât need a @BarackObama to pass a judgment on âOur Leaderâ @RahulGandhi ! â Archana Dalmia (@ArchanaDalmia) November 13, 2020

Looks like there's a virtual tug of war of words going on Twitter now. Here are some more tweets: -

Perhaps #BarackObama Watched This Video Of @RahulGandhi In English Dubbed Before Writing His Masterpiece Book ððð#à¤®à¤¾à¤«à¤¼à¥_à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤_à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤®à¤¾pic.twitter.com/O2FPMLr5uQ â Mukesh Sangwan (@Im_msangwan) November 13, 2020

I decided to unfollow @BarackObama whom i followed it from 2009 . Reason his judgment about Indian political leaders and words against them not acceptable by any true indian. Will you also unfollow him ? #BarackObama â Ashu (@muglikar_) November 13, 2020